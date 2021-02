The Joy Ruckus Club: Virtual Lunar New Year Festival

Asian American virtual music festival Feb 16-21. The six day festival with over 180 artists including Hyolyn, Megan Lee, Elliye, HMLT x Kei-Li, Run River North, Ethan Kim and others. Free. https://sessionslive.com/channel/joy-ruckus/?network=email&campaign_id=4732815000002754059