The Junction 8th Annual Summer Solstice Festival
Junction Train Platform 2960 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario
Art market, food, street performers and live music on two stages by Wing Night The Band, the Jessica Stuart Few, FM Berlin, Red Nightfall, Grace 2, the Hope State and others. June 22 from noon-midnight. Free. Dundas West from Keele to High Park Avenue. (Road closures in effect.)
thejunctionbia.ca/the-junction-summer-solstice-festival-2019/
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events, Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul