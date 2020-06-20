The Junction 9th Annual Summer Solstice Festival

Junction Train Platform 2960 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario

Live music, an art market, food, craft, street performers and vendors. The theme will be a retro 60s psychedelic pop-art party. 11 am-10 pm. Free.

The Junction BIA will once again provide a full road closure along Dundas West, east to Indian Grove and west to High Park Avenue, with "block parties" located outside the road closure.

Junction Train Platform 2960 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
