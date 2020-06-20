The Junction 9th Annual Summer Solstice Festival
Junction Train Platform 2960 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario
Live music, an art market, food, craft, street performers and vendors. The theme will be a retro 60s psychedelic pop-art party. 11 am-10 pm. Free.
The Junction BIA will once again provide a full road closure along Dundas West, east to Indian Grove and west to High Park Avenue, with "block parties" located outside the road closure.
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
