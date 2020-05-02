The Jungle Benefit Live Stream for Gig and Migrant Workers

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

An online reading of Anthony MacMahon’s & Thomas McKechnie’s play, The Jungle in support of the Foodsters United Courier Hardship Fund & Migrant Workers Alliance for Change. Veronyka is an undocumented worker from Moldova. Jack is a second-generation Chinese-Canadian cab driver. A small kindness as he takes her between jobs begins a whirlwind romance. A political love story in support of front-line workers. 8 pm. $5-$100. Link provided to ticket holders: 

www.eventbrite.com/e/103107278646

