The Karma Cup

The Sixth Annual Karma Cup is a two-day cannabis competition and festival held in downtown Toronto. Festival features vendors, live art/music and a speakers panel. Sep 7-8. $30-$42.

No medical card required, but a valid government ID is required. Must be 19+ to attend. Venue information will be released September 6, 2019 at 7:10 PM via email, social media platforms, website and text message. Tickets available at bit.ly/lkarmaweekend.