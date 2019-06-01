The Kir Stefan the Serb Choir Concert - Music Knows No Borders
Trinity-St. Paul's Church 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Concert is dedicated to Kosta Manojlović, an eminent Serbian composer, conductor and ethnomusicologist, whose idea of uniting nations through music was the inspiration for the selection of the program. The Kir Stefan the Serb Choir will perform Manojlović’s compositions followed by sacred and secular 19th and 20th century music. 8 pm. $40, srs/stu $30. universe.com
Info
Trinity-St. Paul's Church 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental