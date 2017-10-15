Tom Allen & Friends visit Kingston Road United Church again, this time with a story inspired by the pioneering environmental novel "The Last Curlew" written by local Beach resident Fred Bodsworth. The Last Curlew follows the 13,000 km migration of a lone, critically endangered Eskimo Curlew in search of a mate. Music by Alexine Louie, Ralph Vaughan Williams, and R. Murray Schafer. 1:30 pm. $25.