The Last Five Years

TheatreHN presents a new version of the Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk winning show, led by a strong cast and full band. The musical is an intimate window into the relationship of Cathy and Jamie, who meet, fall in love, marry, and divorce over the span of five years. Cathy tells the story from the end of their relationship; Jamie begins from when they first meet. Alumnae Theatre. Sept 20-24. $20-25.