The Last Podcast On The Left

Queen Elizabeth Theatre 190 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3

Hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski cover dark subjects spanning Jeffrey Dahmer, werewolves, Jonestown, iconic hauntings, the history of war crimes and more. Whether it's cults, killers or cryptic encounters, Last Podcast On The Left laughs into the abyss that is the dark side of humanity. 8 pm (doors 7 pm). $35-$65.

lastpodcastontheleft.com

