The Lawyer Show Digital Cabaret

Tune in to Nightwood Theatre’s YouTube channel on Saturday, June 6 at 7 pm ET for an evening of music, comedy and storytelling, performed by Lawyer Show alumni from the past decade, curated and hosted by Ali Joy Richardson & Paul Moody.

This will be an unticketed event, but tax-receiptable donations are gratefully accepted in lieu of tickets at https://www.canadahelps.org/ en/dn/10538. For those who have the capacity to support Nightwood in this challenging time, we would be exceptionally grateful for your generosity.

In conjunction with the Lawyer Show Cabaret, we are thrilled to offer an online auction from May 25 to June 6, featuring prizes and experiences to look forward to once we can all gather again, or from the comfort of your own home.