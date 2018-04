Burlesque tribute to the hit album with and an all-Black women cast including Zyra Lee Vanity, Dainty Smith, Obskyura, Betsy Swoon, Ivory, Coco Framboise and others.

Apr 22 at 8 pm (doors 7 pm). $18-$28 adv, $30 at the door.

facebook.com/events/1909228995799379

bpt.me/3357774