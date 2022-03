The Leslieville Flea is back at The Distillery District’s Fermenting Cellar Sunday April 24th, 2022 from 11 am- 5 pm

Say hello to 50+ vendors selling vintage, sustainable goods and work from select artisans.

Where: The Fermenting Cellar, 28 Distillery Lane Toronto, ON M5A 3C4

Date: Sunday, April 24th, 2022

Time: 11 am-5 pm