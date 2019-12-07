The Leslieville Flea Holiday Market

Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre 870 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 3G9

Dozens of vendors selling a curated selection of vintage and handcrafted items, pics with Santa, an old-school photo booth with donations going to the Royal Lepage Shelter Foundation, chocolate & coffee gifts for foodies and more. Dec 7 & 8, 10 am-5 pm. Free admission.

leslievilleflea.com

Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre 870 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 3G9 View Map
Festive Season
All Ages, Free
Community Events
