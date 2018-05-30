The Life And Death Of John The Milkman

by Joshua Bainbridge (Proscenium Club). In 1959, four suburban housewives figure out how to get rid of a dead body. This dark comedy follows the lives of four women trapped within the constraints of social expectations, ready to claim their rights, their identities, and their own independence, at any cost. May 30-31 at 8 pm. $30.

www.nativeearth.ca/proscenium-milkman