The Life Of A Dead Tree: Talks

Artist Mark Dion brings a massive, fully grown, deceased tree, along with its inhabitants, into MOCA’s exhibition hall, drawing attention to our role in caring for natural ecosystem. Visitors can observe and participate in a kind-of autopsy of the tree that will unfold over the course of a two-month exhibition period. Exhibition runs May 24-July 29, Floor 3. $10, stu/srs $5, under 18 free.

TALKS: Taking the ash tree on display in Mark Dion’s exhibition as her starting point, Dr. Sandy Smith discusses her research investigating the effects that invasive insects and dying trees have on forests. June 7 at 7 pm. $5.

TALKS: Lisa Jackson and Matthew Borrett in Conversation: Lisa Jackson and 3D artist Mathew Borrett discuss their interactive virtual reality experience, Biidaaban: First Light, which pictures a future Toronto overgrown by nature. June 12 at 7 pm. $5.

See website for more talks, workshops and programs related to this exhibition.