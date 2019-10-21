The Light Through: Handmade Paper And Watermarking From Fabriano

This lecture/presentation by Prof. Paolo Granata will shed light on the Italian culture of craftsmanship: the paper-making tradition, developed in Fabriano, a little town of the Marche inland, since the 12th century. 6:30 pm. Free.

