Screening of the Japanese drama The Little House, based on the book of the same name, by Kyoko Nakajima (in attendance), and directed by Yoji Yamada. Set in Japan in the 1930s and 1940s, the story introduces Taki Nunomiya, an elderly woman and former housemaid, looking back on her golden years. 7 pm. Free. Japanese w/ s-t.

