Mammalian Diving Reflex presents the project that was created entirely during the pandemic. It combines 360° video and live performance to take the audience on a virtual tour led by three young Bristolians, for whom the pandemic offered welcome respite. Part of the In-Between Time Festival in Bristol, UK. Jul 14-17. https://inbetweentime.co.uk/whats-on/the-lockdown-resolution