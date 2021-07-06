COVID-19

The Lockdown Resolution

Jul 6, 2021

The Lockdown Resolution

Mammalian Diving Reflex presents the project that was created entirely during the pandemic. It combines 360° video and live performance to take the audience on a virtual tour led by three young Bristolians, for whom the pandemic offered welcome respite. Part of the In-Between Time Festival in Bristol, UK. Jul 14-17. https://inbetweentime.co.uk/whats-on/the-lockdown-resolution

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-07-14 to
2021-07-17

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Stage

Event Tags

