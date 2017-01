The day after Valentine’s Day, 12 musicians gather at Lula Lounge for love duets in many styles. Love duets by George Westerholm, Beverly Taft, Kyp Harness, Ted Hawkins, Shelby Lamb, Lilly Mason, Chloe Watkinson and others, 8 pm. $15, adv $12.

