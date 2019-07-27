The Love & Laugh Hour

Kingsway Community Life Centre 186 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 3B2

The show starts off with a seminar moderated by KevOnStage & MrsKevOnStage. Following the Love Hour - Comedy takes the stage as the Laugh Hour commences with the amazing Real Comedians of Social Media comedy show. Hosted by Tahir Moore, with performances by Tony Baker and headlined by KevOnStage. 6-10 pm. $30-$50.

Kingsway Community Life Centre 186 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 3B2 View Map
