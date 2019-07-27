The Love & Laugh Hour

The show starts off with a seminar moderated by KevOnStage & MrsKevOnStage. Following the Love Hour - Comedy takes the stage as the Laugh Hour commences with the amazing Real Comedians of Social Media comedy show. Hosted by Tahir Moore, with performances by Tony Baker and headlined by KevOnStage. 6-10 pm. $30-$50.

facebook.com/events/685439438505597