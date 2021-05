16 people viewed this event.

The Lucas Haneman Express

Fridays At The Fourth online concert series presented by National Arts Centre.

Livestream funk/blues concert featuring Lucas Haneman (guitar/vocals), Megan Laurence (vocals), Martin Newman (bass) and Val Nehovora (drums). June 4 at 8 pm ET. Free. nac-cna.ca