The Lucky Ball 2018

Amsterdam BrewHouse 245 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2K9

St Patrick's Day party with live music, silent auction, open bar, hors d'oeuvres and more with all proceeds being donated to Fort York Food Bank. 7 pm. $100.  FYFB serves approximately 1,000 clients every month, 40% of whom are recent immigrants or refugees, 15% are children, and 18% are seniors.

