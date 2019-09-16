The Lumiere Press Archives: Photography And The Fine Press

Canadian photographer Michael Torosian purchased his first printing press in 1981 and taught himself the mechanics of book making and launched his publishing imprint Lumiere Press. His books focused exclusively on photography, and has featured some of the most important photo artists of the last century, including Edward Weston, Lewis Hine, Dave Heath and Saul Leiter.

This exhibition features material gathered from the Lumiere Press Papers, which was donated to the Fisher Library in 2017. Sep 16-Dec 20. 10 am-5 pm. Free.

fisher.library.utoronto.ca