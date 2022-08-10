The Magic Of Assembly

Toronto Dance Theatre presents a new production featuring the TDT ensemble with choreographer Ashley Colours Perez and local beloved music duo LAL (Rosina Kazi and Nicholas Murray) in conversation with TDT’s artistic director Andrew Tay.



Taking an experimental approach, the work will emerge from provocations between Tay and each of the invited artists, privileging the meeting of artistic practices towards a less linear way to collaborate. They will explore the magic created from the act of assembling as artists, and the irreplaceable experience of gathering to witness performance in the current moment.

Feb 2-11. Winchester Street Theatre, 80 Winchester. tdt.org.