The Magpie And The Iron Rat

Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts 145 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G1

Performance of music, percussion and dance featuring Ensemble Jeng Yi, zither performer Joo Hyung Kim and traditional Korean dancer Soojung Kwon. Jan 21 from noon-1 pm. Free. Part of the Free Concert Series in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre.

Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts 145 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G1
All Ages, Free
Music, Stage
Folk/Blues/Country/World
Dance
