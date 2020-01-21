The Magpie And The Iron Rat
Performance of music, percussion and dance featuring Ensemble Jeng Yi, zither performer Joo Hyung Kim and traditional Korean dancer Soojung Kwon. Jan 21 from noon-1 pm. Free. Part of the Free Concert Series in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre.
