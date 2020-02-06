The Making Of An Exhibition: Stories From The Picture Press

RIC Director Paul Roth and Exhibitions Curator Gaëlle Morel preview the upcoming exhibition Stories From The Picture Press: Black Star Publishing Co. & The Canadian Press, on view at the RIC in fall 2020. Using original prints from the Black Star Collection, Roth and Morel will discuss the concept behind the exhibition, the editing process and the challenges inherent to working with large collections of press photography. Feb 6 from noon-1 pm. Free. At Peter Higdon Research Centre (122 Bond Street, room RIC-241, 2nd floor).

facebook.com/events/3179950982018301/