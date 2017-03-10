The Man Who Married Himself

to Google Calendar - The Man Who Married Himself - 2017-03-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Man Who Married Himself - 2017-03-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Man Who Married Himself - 2017-03-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Man Who Married Himself - 2017-03-10 00:00:00

Streetcar Crowsnest 345 Carlaw, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2T1

by Juliet Palmer, Anna Chatterton and Hari Krishnan (Toronto Masque Theatre). Unwilling to marry a woman, a man fashions a lover from his own left side. Told in song, music and dance, this South Asian-influenced masque explores sexuality and the war within. Mar 10-11, Fri-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat 2 pm. $50, srs $43, under 30 $20 at crowstheatre.com.

Info

Streetcar Crowsnest 345 Carlaw, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2T1 View Map

Stage
Theatre

Visit Event Website

416-410-4561

to Google Calendar - The Man Who Married Himself - 2017-03-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Man Who Married Himself - 2017-03-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Man Who Married Himself - 2017-03-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Man Who Married Himself - 2017-03-10 00:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print