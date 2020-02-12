The Marxist Solution To Conflict With Iran
Ryerson Library Bldg 350 Victoria, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2K3
Will there be a U.S. invasion of Iran? How can Canadian workers assist the struggle of Iranian workers against western imperialism and the mullahs? Hamid Alizadeh, editor of marxist.com, will start off the discussion and then we open it for questions and comments. 7 pm. Free. Kerr Hall East, Room 321C.
Ryerson Library Bldg 350 Victoria, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2K3 View Map
Free
