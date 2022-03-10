The Mary-Go-Round Project was conceptualized by Act 3’s Co-Founder, Marni Walsh, around the metaphor of an all-female ‘merry-go-round’ as a compelling representation of the social constructs that have constrained and confined women throughout time.

Written and directed by the women of Act 3, the central thread in each of our diverse scenes is a character named “Mary.” Many of these Marys are figures of fame and infamy – others are ‘everyday’ Marys we might meet on the street.

March 24-27, Thu-Sat 7 pm, matinees Sat-Sun 2 pm. $30, stu/srs/artsworker $20. Aki Studio in the Daniels Spectrum (585 Dundas East).

More info and tickets at nativeearth.ca