The Mend and Mold Pop-Up

A Different Booklist 779 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 0B7

This is not an anti-bullying project. It’s a project to create self-accountability while loving ourselves and all involved in a traumatic situation.

We are collecting stories of pain, regret and joy. These stories will then be printed onto t-shirts for sale. The proceeds from selling the t-shirts will help fund a peer-run bullying project in the TDSB.

Dec 14 from 1-8 pm. Free. See Facebook page for more info.

A Different Booklist 779 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 0B7
Community Events
