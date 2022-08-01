In a culture of demonstration and forced relevancy, Real Canaan Theatre’s anti-gimmick, no frills approach is a deeply honest exploration of Shakespeare’s perhaps most controversial play. Focusing on human interaction through the medium of classical text, this production seeks to provoke discussion on the transcendence of character, identity politics, and relationship ideals. Balancing the spirit and letter of the law has never seemed a more daunting task.

September 8th – 25th, 2022

Red Sandcastle Theatre, 922 Queen St E, Toronto

$28 Advance / $35 Door / $15 Student and Arts Worker

Tickets: redsandcastletheatre.com/tickets

7:00PM Doors/7:30PM Showtime

2:00PM Doors/2:30PM Weekend Matinees

Approximately 1 hour 45 minutes, with a 15 minute intermission

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE is performed by Aaron MacPherson, Bridget Ori, Elyssia Giancola, Freya Scerri Diacono, Hadley Abrams, Kitti Laki, and Roberto Ercoli.

Poster Design by Sam Waters, sam-waters.com