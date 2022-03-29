Readers' Choice 2021

The Michael Fonfara Memorial Concert

Mar 28, 2022

10 10 people viewed this event.

Performers include:

The Hogtown Allstars w/ special guest Donnie “Mr. Downchild” Walsh

Rhinoceros featuring: John Finley, Danny Weis, Peter Hodgson

Johnny Wright & Hotline w/ Robbie Rox

Prakash John & Jordan John

Robin Banks

Presented in association with The Toronto Blues Society

April 5, doors 6 pm, show 7 pm. $25 adv / $30 door. Paradise Theatre, 1006c Bloor West.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1006c Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON

Event Price - $30, adv $25

Date And Time

Wed, Apr 6th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location

Paradise Theatre

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

