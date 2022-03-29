10 people viewed this event.

The Michael Fonfara Memorial Concert

Performers include:

The Hogtown Allstars w/ special guest Donnie “Mr. Downchild” Walsh

Rhinoceros featuring: John Finley, Danny Weis, Peter Hodgson

Johnny Wright & Hotline w/ Robbie Rox

Prakash John & Jordan John

Robin Banks

Presented in association with The Toronto Blues Society

April 5, doors 6 pm, show 7 pm. $25 adv / $30 door. Paradise Theatre, 1006c Bloor West.