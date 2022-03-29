The Michael Fonfara Memorial Concert

- News
Performers include:
The Hogtown Allstars w/ special guest Donnie “Mr. Downchild” Walsh
Rhinoceros featuring: John Finley, Danny Weis, Peter Hodgson
Johnny Wright & Hotline w/ Robbie Rox
Prakash John & Jordan John
Robin Banks
Presented in association with The Toronto Blues Society
April 5, doors 6 pm, show 7 pm. $25 adv / $30 door. Paradise Theatre, 1006c Bloor West.
