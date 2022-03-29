Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Anastasia Rizikov

Mar 28, 2022

Anastasia Rizikov

17 17 people viewed this event.

Internationally acclaimed Canadian-Ukrainian pianist Anastasia Rizikov will be playing a special fundraising concert to help victims of War in Ukraine. The program will feature music by Ukrainian composers:M. Lysenko, V. Kosenko, A. Kos-Anatolsky, and I. Shamo

April 3 at 6 pm. $50. St. Volodymyr Cathedral of Toronto  400 Bathurst Street. www.anastasiarizikov.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 400 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5T

Event Price - $30, adv $25

Date And Time

Sun, Apr 3rd, 2022 @ 06:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine