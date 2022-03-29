Internationally acclaimed Canadian-Ukrainian pianist Anastasia Rizikov will be playing a special fundraising concert to help victims of War in Ukraine. The program will feature music by Ukrainian composers:M. Lysenko, V. Kosenko, A. Kos-Anatolsky, and I. Shamo.

April 3 at 6 pm. $50. St. Volodymyr Cathedral of Toronto 400 Bathurst Street. www.anastasiarizikov.com