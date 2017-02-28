The Millennial Malcontent

Tarragon Theatre 30 Bridgman, Toronto, Ontario M5R 1X3

Tarragon Theatre presents the world premiere of a new play by Erin Shields An unhappily married couple struggle in this exploration of the social posing, sexual frankness and emotional minefield of the Millennial generation. Previews from Feb 28, opens Mar 8 and runs to Apr 9. Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2:30 pm. $22-$65. In the MainSpace.

416-531-1827

