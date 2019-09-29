The Moccasin Identifier Project

to Google Calendar - The Moccasin Identifier Project - 2019-09-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Moccasin Identifier Project - 2019-09-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Moccasin Identifier Project - 2019-09-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - The Moccasin Identifier Project - 2019-09-29 13:00:00

Ward's Island Clubhouse 20 Withrow, Ward's Island, Toronto, Ontario

A participatory workshop for all ages developed by Carolyn King, Chief of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. You will learn about Indigenous and treaty history and the ongoing presence of MCFN people in their territory. You will have a chance to mark the land with beautiful moccasin stencils to create a visual reminder that we are on the traditional and treaty territory of Indigenous Peoples. Families with children are especially welcome! Participants should bring some finger food to share. Sep 29, 1-5 pm. Free.

parkpeople.ca/event/the-moccasin-identifier-project-5

mississaugas.island.friends@gmail.com

Info

Ward's Island Clubhouse 20 Withrow, Ward's Island, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free
Community Events
to Google Calendar - The Moccasin Identifier Project - 2019-09-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Moccasin Identifier Project - 2019-09-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Moccasin Identifier Project - 2019-09-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - The Moccasin Identifier Project - 2019-09-29 13:00:00