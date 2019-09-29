A participatory workshop for all ages developed by Carolyn King, Chief of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. You will learn about Indigenous and treaty history and the ongoing presence of MCFN people in their territory. You will have a chance to mark the land with beautiful moccasin stencils to create a visual reminder that we are on the traditional and treaty territory of Indigenous Peoples. Families with children are especially welcome! Participants should bring some finger food to share. Sep 29, 1-5 pm. Free.

parkpeople.ca/event/the-moccasin-identifier-project-5

mississaugas.island.friends@gmail.com