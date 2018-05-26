The Monkiest King

by Alice Ping Yee Ho & Marjorie Chan (Canadian Children’s Opera Company). Retelling of the Song Dynasty character in this Chinese-Canadian family opera featuring music and dance. The Canadian Children’s Opera Company will be accompanied by a professional chamber orchestra of Western and Chinese instruments and dancer Xi Yi of Little Pear Garden Dance Company.

May 26-27, Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 2 pm. $20-$35.