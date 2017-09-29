The Moritz Dances: An Act Of Joyful Resistance

In response to the rise of neo-Nazi and fascist forces in our society, a community folk dance event has been created to celebrate the diversity of our city. Community members will perform a traditional Germanic folk dance with live musicians. No prior experience or partner is necessary. All who come in good faith are welcome. 12:15-4 pm. Free.

Withrow Park 725 Logan, Toronto, Ontario M4K 3B9 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
