The Music From People City Youth Forum
Only One Gallery 5 Brock, Toronto, Ontario M6K 2K6
Music From People City Youth Forum gives young Torontonians (ages 18-30) a chance to connect with music industry leaders to learn about opportunities in Toronto’s music industry. Throughout the day panelists and participants will offer insight into the wide range careers available in music from promotion to managament to artist development and more.
January 16 from 10 am-6 pm. Free. See website for more info and to RSVP.
