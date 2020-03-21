The Music Of The Night: The Legacy And Music Of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Mansfield Cabaret presents ive show celebrating the life and work of Andrew Lloyd Webber featuring the composer's most loved hits. Starring Mathew Edmondson, Amanda Bradley, Julia Carrer, Miguel Esteban on piano and narrator Joan Mansfield. Mar 21 at 8 pm. $35 advance, $40 at the door.

905-233-8420 // mansfieldscabaret.com