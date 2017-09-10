The Mysterious Barricades Concert

Edward Johnson Building 80 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C5

On World Suicide Prevention Day, musicians from the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Music and Toronto’s musical community are presenting a concert for Suicide Awareness, Prevention and Hope. Choral groups and choirs; Indigenous groups and solo performers; and spoken word performers include: Russell Braun, Norine Burgess, Tim Dawson, John Greer, Judy Loman, Carolyn Maule, Monica Whicher, the Mysterious Barricades Toronto Chorale and others. Noon-1:30 pm. Free. In Walter Hall.

Info
Edward Johnson Building 80 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C5
All Ages, Free
Community Events, Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
