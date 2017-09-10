The Mysterious Barricades Concert

On World Suicide Prevention Day, musicians from the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Music and Toronto’s musical community are presenting a concert for Suicide Awareness, Prevention and Hope. Choral groups and choirs; Indigenous groups and solo performers; and spoken word performers include: Russell Braun, Norine Burgess, Tim Dawson, John Greer, Judy Loman, Carolyn Maule, Monica Whicher, the Mysterious Barricades Toronto Chorale and others. Noon-1:30 pm. Free. In Walter Hall.