The National Arts Drive

Hundreds of artists in fashion, music, art and performance art around the Toronto area are popping up on front lawns, driveways, stoops, and other street-facing spaces. This event is to raise awareness for the fact that 64% of artists are unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to share our creative culture and raise funds directly to artists during the course of this 3-hour event taking place all over the US, Canada & Mexico. Drive by or walk buy. 4-7 pm. http://eventbrite.ca/e/rescheduled-north-american-national-arts-drive-susan-l-brown-and-ntga-art-tickets-106827624300 // http://northtoronto.snapd.com/events/view/1324060 // artistsgarden.blogspot.ca