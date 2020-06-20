The National Arts Drive
Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario
Hundreds of artists in fashion, music, art and performance art around the Toronto area are popping up on front lawns, driveways, stoops, and other street-facing spaces. This event is to raise awareness for the fact that 64% of artists are unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to share our creative culture and raise funds directly to artists during the course of this 3-hour event taking place all over the US, Canada & Mexico. Drive by or walk buy. 4-7 pm. http://eventbrite.ca/e/rescheduled-north-american-national-arts-drive-susan-l-brown-and-ntga-art-tickets-106827624300 // http://northtoronto.snapd.com/events/view/1324060 // artistsgarden.blogspot.ca