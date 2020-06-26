The National Ballet of Canada: Sharing The Stage

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

We will be inviting artists we have worked with through CreativAction, In Studio and our community engagement programs to dance with us on our digital stage. With Afro-Contemporary with Artistic Director of KasheDance, Kevin A. Ormsby and First Soloist Tina Pereira. June 26 at noon ET. Free.

Join us online. To participate, follow us on Instagram @nationalballet.

Free
