The Negroes Are Congregating

by Natasha Adiyana Morris (Piece of Mine Arts/TPM). Unapologetic and impolite loot at the ongoing effects of racism in Canada and elsewhere, delivered through spoken word, satire and dialect. Previews from Feb 29, opens Mar 3 and runs to Mar 14, see website for times. $17-$38.

