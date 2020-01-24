The New American Nightmare: Classics of Contemporary Horror

TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario

Forty years after the late critic Robin Wood curated his pioneering horror series The American Nightmare for TIFF, we present this long-awaited sequel that pairs fright-film classics with provocative new explorations of the genre by Jordan Peele (Get Out), Ari Aster (Hereditary), and Robert Eggers (The Witch). Jan 24-Apr 10. $14-$17.

TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
