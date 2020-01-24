The New American Nightmare: Classics of Contemporary Horror
Forty years after the late critic Robin Wood curated his pioneering horror series The American Nightmare for TIFF, we present this long-awaited sequel that pairs fright-film classics with provocative new explorations of the genre by Jordan Peele (Get Out), Ari Aster (Hereditary), and Robert Eggers (The Witch). Jan 24-Apr 10. $14-$17.
