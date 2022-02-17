The New Embassy: Beautiful Journeys

Toronto International Festival of Authors presents The New Embassy: a digital mini-series spotlighting a new wave of CanLit influencers. Award-winning author, performer and queer healer Kai Cheng Thom brings ritual-performance, spoken word and movement together for a transformative mosaic of introspective art. Dancer and choreographer Sze-Yang Ade-Lam will join soul-folk singer-songwriter Janice Jo Lee for a special performance, followed by a poem reading and dance by Ade-Lam. Multimedia artist Kim Ninkuru will present a spoken word piece exploring rage, love, desire, beauty and pain in relation to her own body, mind and soul. Award-winning Mauritian-Canadian multi-disciplinary artist Kama La Mackerel will give a ritual-performance adaptation of their poem “My Body Is the Ocean”, exploring the relationship between the “island-body” and the ancestral memory of the ocean.

https://bit.ly/3gUM3kN