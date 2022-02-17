The New Embassy: BLACK MAGIC / BLACK POWER

Toronto International Festival of Authors presents The New Embassy: a digital mini-series spotlighting a new wave of CanLit influencers. Consider Disabled, Deaf and Mad futures through a riveting set of performances by Black artists. Curated by Syrus Marcus Ware, this New Embassy event explores the effects of the pandemic and white supremacy with performances by spoken word artist Britta B., actor and Deaf Olympian Courage Bacchus, and dance/movement artists Jaz Fairy J and Rodney Diverlus. This event is presented as part of the CoMotion Festival.