The New Embassy: Hope and the Human Spirit

Feb 17, 2022

The New Embassy is a digital mini-series of spoken word, poetry, prose, theatrical readings, music and dance. Curated by author Canisia Lubrin, The New Embassy’s opening event features a provocative programme of music, theatre and poetry. Experience the rhythms of Joy Lapps, leader of the Afro and Latin-Caribbean Jazz ensemble The Joy Lapps Project; a gripping monologue about the Springhill mining disaster of 1958, by Beau Dixon; as well as appearances from Cree poet, musician and artist Erica Violet Lee; and Griffin Poetry Prize-shortlisted poet Aisha Sasha John. This event is presented as part of Kuumba, which is supported by TD Ready Commitment and the Government of Canada. https://festivalofauthors.ca/event/new-embassy-canisia-lubrin/

Fri, Feb 25th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Online Event

