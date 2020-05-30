The New Normal Tour: Elizabeth May and Annamie Paul

Google Calendar - The New Normal Tour: Elizabeth May and Annamie Paul - 2020-05-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The New Normal Tour: Elizabeth May and Annamie Paul - 2020-05-30 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The New Normal Tour: Elizabeth May and Annamie Paul - 2020-05-30 18:00:00 iCalendar - The New Normal Tour: Elizabeth May and Annamie Paul - 2020-05-30 18:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Green Party town hall and fundraising event for Annamie Paul's campaign. We know that pre-pandemic "Normal" wasn't good enough & left many behind. We need to fight for a "New Normal" that treats all with dignity, achieves greater equality and respects science. 6 pm. 

us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlfu6przMpGNVEtZCA2wlIvNai-vE4hzEF

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Community Events
Google Calendar - The New Normal Tour: Elizabeth May and Annamie Paul - 2020-05-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The New Normal Tour: Elizabeth May and Annamie Paul - 2020-05-30 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The New Normal Tour: Elizabeth May and Annamie Paul - 2020-05-30 18:00:00 iCalendar - The New Normal Tour: Elizabeth May and Annamie Paul - 2020-05-30 18:00:00