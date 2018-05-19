The Next Hero- CPR/First Aid Awareness Workshop

Event to raise awareness about safety and how to be prepared in case of emergency in the community. All the proceeds from this event will go to victims of this horrific event. (Please be advised that this is not a full Red Cross CPR training. The main goal of this event is to encourage people to get First Aid and CPR trained. In this workshop participants will get a glance at what happens in training and how different trainings can help them deal with emergencies.) 2-8 pm. Free. Pre-register.