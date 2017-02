by Padraic McIntyre (Toronto Irish Players) On a stormy night, a singer makes a surprise visit to a rural Irish pub. Previews Feb 16, opens Feb 17 and runs to Mar 4, Thu-Sat 8 pm, mat Feb 19 at 2 pm. $25, stu/srs $22; gala opening night reception and play $50, preview pwyc ($10 min).